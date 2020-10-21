Board of directors meeting of Escorts Investment Bank Limited

Karachi, Escorts Investment Bank Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on October 28, 2020 at Lahore. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended September 30, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from October 21, 2020 to October 28, 2020.

Escorts Investment Bank Limited is a public limited company incorporated in Pakistan on 15 May 1995. The foundation of the company is laid under the Companies ordinance, 1984. The Company started its commercial operations on October 16, 1996. The Company is licensed to carry out investment finance services, as a non-Banking Finance Company under section 282C of the Companies ordinance, 1984 and non-Banking Finance Companies Establishment and Regulations Rules, 2003. The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency has maintained the long-term credit rating of the Company to “BBB” (Triple B) and also maintained the short-term rating at “A3” (A three) dated 27 March 2014. The ratings denote an adequate capacity of timely payment of financial commitments. The shares of the company are quoted on Karachi and Lahore Stock Exchanges of Pakistan. The registered office of the company is located at Lahore.

The symbol “ESBL” is being used by the stock exchange for the shares of Escorts Investment Bank Limited.