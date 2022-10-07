Karachi, Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on October 25, 2022 at Islamabad. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended September 30, 2022.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from October 19, 2022 to October 25, 2022.

“Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited is a public limited company incorporated in Pakistan. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and distribution of chemical fertilizers for the farmers and agriculture sector of Pakistan. The company manufacturers DAP and Granular Urea in Pakistan. The Company is listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) since May 14, 1996 and the trade symbol of the company is “FFBL”.

The manufacturing complex is located at Bin Qasim Eastern Industrial Zone, Karachi, whereas its registered office (Head Office) is in DHA Phase-2 Islamabad.

Major shareholders of the company are Fauji Foundation (18.29%) and Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) holds (49.88%) shares of the company. This makes the company part of The Fauji Group which is one of the largest conglomerates of Pakistan and has stakes in fertilizer, cement, power, oil & gas sectors of Pakistan Fauji Group is also involved in foods , oil and grain terminal operations and financial services by owning Askari Bank Limited.

The shares of the Company are 1,291,252,857. The Earnings per shares of the company is 2.12 in 2020 which was (5.72) in 2019. Their Profit after Taxation is 2,192,437,000 in 2020 which was (5,920,745,000) in 2019.”