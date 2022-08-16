Board of directors meeting of Faysal Bank Limited

Karachi, Faysal Bank Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on August 22, 2022 at Karachi. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended June 30, 2022.

The Bank was incorporated in Pakistan on October 03, 1994 as a Public Limited Company. Faysal Bank is engaged in Commercial, Retail, Corporate and Islamic banking activities. Faysal Bank’s footprint now spreads over more than 200 cities.

The bank provides products to its customers in the field of personal and business banking. This includes deposits products, retail services, lending and insurance solutions. In the business banking the services related to corporate and agri solutions are provided. The Bank’s branch network of 555 branches includes 414 Islamic branches and 141 conventional branches.

The shares of the Bank are 1,517,696,526. The Earnings per shares of the Company is 4.29 in 2020 which was 3.98 in 2019. The Company had a Profit of Rs. 6,510,505,000 in 2020 which was 6,040,632,000 in 2019.