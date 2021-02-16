Board of directors meeting of GOC (Pak) Limited

Karachi, GOC (Pak) Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on February 23, 2021 at Sialkot. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Half Yearly Accounts for the period ended December 31, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from February 16, 2021 to February 23, 2021.

GOC (Pak) Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on 02 June 1964 as a private Company limited by shares under the Companies Act, 1913 (Now Companies Act, 2017) and converted into a public limited company on April 17, 1986. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of hockey sticks, cricket ball and other quality sports goods.

