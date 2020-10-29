Board of directors meeting of Hallmark Company Limited

Karachi, Hallmark Company Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on November 04, 2020 at Karachi. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Annual Accounts for the period ended June 30, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from November 20, 2020 to November 26, 2020.

Hallmark Company Limited provides general insurance products and services. Hallmark Company Limited was formerly known as Hallmark Insurance Company Limited and changed its name to Hallmark Insurance Company Limited on July 13, 2017. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Karachi, Pakistan.