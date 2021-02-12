Karachi, Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on February 19, 2021 at Lahore. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended December 31, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from February 12, 2021 to February 19, 2021.

Hi-Tec Lubricants is ISO 9001:2008 Certified Company. Hi-Tec Lubricants is a part of the MAS group of companies and has been marketing lubricants in Pakistan for the last 20 years. They have been hitherto focusing marketing efforts mainly in the retail markets and our performance in industrial sector has been satisfactory and their products are available in more than seventy-two stations in Pakistan through their network of distributors.

The lubricants they are marketing in Pakistan are manufactured by the world renowned M/s SK Corporation, South Korea. SK has the single largest Petrochemical Chemical Complex in the world, having the state art upstream and downstream manufacturing facilities. SK facilities and its products have the required ISO approval i.e. ISO 9002 and the coveted Environment Management System ISO 14001.

In the Lubricant Sector, SK enjoys a enviable position as it is the single largest producer for VHVI Base Oil. This base is used for SK producing Lubricants and is also exported to leading multinational lubricant blenders.

The symbol “HTL” is being used by the stock exchanges for the shares of Hi-Tech Lubricant Limited.

