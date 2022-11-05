Board of directors meeting of Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited

Karachi, Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on November 16, 2022 at Lahore. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended September 30, 2022.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from November 09, 2022 to November 16, 2022.

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited is a public company limited by shares incorporated in Pakistan on November 4, 1992. It is a subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Japan. The Company’s principal activities are assembling and progressive manufacturing and sale of Honda vehicles and spare parts. The Company commenced commercial production from July 1994.

On July 14, 1994, car bookings started at six dealerships in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. Since then the dealerships network has expanded and now the company has thirty-five 3S (Sales, Service and Spare Parts), eighteen 2S (Service and Spare Parts), and six 1S (Spare Parts) authorized dealerships network in all major cities of Pakistan.

The total number of shares are 142,800,000. The Earnings per share is 12.56 in 2021 which was 4.77 in 2020. The Profit after Taxation of the Company is 1,793,205,000 in 2021 which was 681,752,000 in 2020.