Board of directors meeting of IGI Holdings Limited

Karachi, IGI Holdings Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on October 28, 2020 at Lahore. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended September 30, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from October 21, 2020 to October 28, 2020.

IGI Holdings Limited a Packages Group Company, was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 1953 under Companies Ordinance, 1984. The insurance company is engaged in providing general insurance services in spheres of Fire, Marine, Motor, Health and Miscellaneous. The stocks of the company are quoted on the Karachi and Lahore Stock Exchanges of Pakistan. The registered office of the Company is located in Karachi.

The company is currently engaged in the process of acquisition of American Life Insurance Company for the acquisition of ownership interest of 40,986,690 ordinary shares representing approximately 81.97% of the total issued, subscribed and paid up capital shares of the company.

The associated companies of the group includes packages limited, nestle Pakistan Limited, Sanofi-Aventis, Tri-Pack Films Limited, Treet Corporation Limited, Siemens Pakistan Engineering Company Limited, Coca-Cola Beverages Pakistan Limited, Mitchell’s Fruit Farms Limited, Zulfeqar Industries Limited, Loads Limited, IGI Investment Bank Limited and IGI Securities Limited.

The symbol “IGIHL” is being used by the stock exchanges for the shares of IGI Holdings Limited .