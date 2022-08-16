Board of directors meeting of IGI life Insurance Company Limited

Karachi, IGI life Insurance Company limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on August 24, 2022 at Lahore. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended June 30, 2022.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from August 17, 2022 to August 24, 2022.

IGI Life Insurance Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on October 9, 1994 as a public limited company. The Company is engaged in life insurance, carrying on both participating and non-participating business. The Company is also engaged in providing Shariah Compliant family takaful products as an approved window takaful operator. The Company is a subsidiary of IGI Holdings Limited.

The registered office of the Company is situated at 7th Floor, The Forum, Suite No. 701-713, G-20, Block 9, Khayaban-e-Jami, Clifton, Karachi which is also the principal office of the Company.

The total numbers of shares are 170,567,200. The Earnings per share is (0.56) in 2020 which was (1.29) in 2019. The Company had a loss of Rs. 95,725,000 in 2020 which was 176,718,000 in 2019.