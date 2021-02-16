Karachi, JS Bank Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on February 24, 2021 at Karachi. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Annual Accounts for the period ended December 31, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from February 17, 2021 to February 24, 2021.

JS Bank Limited is incorporated in Pakistan as a scheduled bank engaged in commercial banking and related services. It is a subsidiary of Jahangir Siddiqui and Company Limited. The bank has a branch network of 211 branches in Pakistan. The stocks of the company are quoted on the Karachi Stock Exchange in Pakistan. The registered office of the company is located in Karachi.

JS Bank Limited has been formed after the merger and amalgamation of Jahangir Siddiqui Investment Bank Limited and commercial banking operations of American Express Bank Ltd Pakistan. The bank commenced operations in Pakistan as a fully scheduled bank on December 30, 2006. It has a Primary Dealer license for government securities from the State Bank of Pakistan. The core activities of the bank are in the segment of retail and consumer banking, treasury, corporate and commercial banking and investment banking.

The symbol “JSBL” is being used by the stock exchanges for the shares of JS Bank Limited.

The post Board of directors meeting of JS Bank Limited appeared first on Pakistan Company News.