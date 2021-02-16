Karachi, Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on February 24, 2021 at Karachi. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Annual Accounts for the period ended December 31, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from February 18, 2021 to February 24, 2021.

Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited incorporated in Pakistan on June 29, 1995 as a public limited company under the Companies Ordinance, 1984. The operations of the company started on June 20, 1996. The products and services which the company offers include individual life insurance, banc assurance, micro insurance, corporate insurance and priority insurance. The shares of the company are quoted at the Karachi Stock Exchange. The registered office of the company is located in Karachi.

Jubilee Life Insurance is a subsidiary of the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development, Switzerland. It is the economic development arm of the AKDN, a group of private, non-denominational development agencies. The sister concerns of the company are the Aga Khan University Hospital, Jubilee General Insurance Company Limited, the Aga Khan Health Services, Tourism Promotion Services, First Micro Finance Bank Limited, Habib Bank Limited, the Aga Khan Education Services and Focus Humanitarian Assistance. The international associate of the company includes Jubilee Insurance Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi and Mauritius.

The symbol “JLICL” is being used by the stock exchanges for the shares of Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited.

The post Board of directors meeting of Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited appeared first on Pakistan Company News.