Board of directors meeting of Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited

Karachi, Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on November 05, 2020 at Lahore. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended September 30, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from November 29, 2020 to November 05, 2020.

Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited deals in Yarn having Super Lemon Brand. Production Capacity is 20.00 Million Kgs and the Mill Installed has 59,928 Spindles. Chakwal Group is a well known industrial group of Pakistan. It started its textile operations in 1974 when Kohinoor Spinning Mill unit 1 was incorporated. Since then Chakwal Group has expanded its operations in textile manufacturing and has diversified into other sectors as well. Currently it operates 6 spinning mills comprising of 160,000 spindles one weaving unit with 160 wide and narrow width looms under the textile umbrella.

The symbol “KOSM” is being used by the stock exchanges for the shares of Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited.