Karachi, Lalpir Power Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on February 24, 2021 at Lahore. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Annual Accounts for the period ended December 31, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from February 17, 2021 to February 24, 2021.

Lalpir Power Limited formerly known as AES Lalpir Private Limited is in the business of electricity generation and distribution businesses. The business of the company falls in the category of solar energy, fuel and energy. The products of the company are plant spares and consumable chemicals, electricity and power generation. The registered office of the company is located in Lahore.

The symbol “LPL” is being used by the stock exchange for the shares of Lalpir Power Limited.

The post Board of directors meeting of Lalpir Power Limited appeared first on Pakistan Company News.