Board of directors meeting of Loads Limited

Karachi, Loads Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on October 28, 2020 at Karachi. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended September 30, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from October 21, 2020 to October 28, 2020.

Loads Limited was established on January 1, 1979 as a private limited company with the objective of manufacturing exhaust systems, radiators, and sheet metal components for the automotive industry. The Company was converted to public limited company in January 12, 1994. Over the years, the Company has grown into one of the largest Auto Parts Manufacturers (APMs) in the country and is recognized for the reliability and quality of its products. The Company has three wholly owned subsidiaries, namely, Specialized Autoparts Industries (Private) Limited, Multiple Autoparts Industries (Private) Limited and Specialized Motorcycles (Private) Limited.

The primary customers of the Group belong to the automotive sector, mainly multi-national assemblers of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles (trucks & buses), tractors and motor cycles. The key clientele of the Group includes world’s most reputable assemblers i.e. Toyota, Honda, Suzuki, Hino, Nissan, Isuzu, Massey-Ferguson, Mitsubishi, Yamaha, etc.

Over the years, the Group has ensured quality through technical collaboration with leading Japanese companies like Toyo Radiator Company, Futaba Industrial Company, Sankei Giken Kogyo, Yutaka Giken, Hamamatsu Pipe & Futaba for import of latest technologies and state-of-the-art machines for manufacture of radiators and exhaust systems. In addition, Loads Limited has in-house die designing & manufacturing facility with state-of-the-art Computer Numerical Control (“CNC”) automatic die manufacturing machines.

The Company has acquired ISO-9001 and ISO-14001 certifications to enhance and maintain highest levels of quality standards. In order to maintain international quality standards and to bring about continuous improvements in line with changing demands, a team of highly qualified professionals provides a sound technological base.

The Company and its subsidiaries have an employee base of over 1150 employees. The Group’s products are evaluated, tested and approved by the customers’ principals in Japan on periodic basis. The Group is recognized for its reliability, quality and timely deliveries and has regularly received Quality Excellence Awards from customers like Toyota, Honda, Suzuki, Hino, etc. in Pakistan.

The Group’s head office and manufacturing facility is located at Korangi Industrial Area, Karachi. The remaining manufacturing facilities are housed in the two wholly owned subsidiaries, situated in Bin Qasim, Karachi. The total covered area of the three plants exceeds 10 acres.

The Company has installed an integrated SAP software system at all the plants for ensuring online control of just-in-time supplies, production, sales, inventories and financial reporting. The Japanese philosophies of 5s and Kaizen have been implemented to ensure efficiency, good housekeeping and higher productivity. All senior personnel undergo training and development as required from time to time.