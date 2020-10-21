Board of directors meeting of Masood Textile Mills Limited

Karachi, Masood Textile Mills Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on October 28, 2020 at Faisalabad. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended September 30, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from October 21, 2020 to October 28, 2020.

Masood Textile Mills is the only textile mill in Pakistan with latest computerized Barcode System that assures quality in every operation of production from spinning to packing. Products of each department carry bar coded stickers, which bear all the details and history of the operations of that product. Hence if any problem is reported, one can trace back the root of the problem and enable to prevent occurrence of the same in future.

Besides, MTM is one of the few fully vertical textile mills in Pakistan having in-house Yarn, Knitting, Fabric dyeing, Processing, Laundry and Apparel Manufacturing facilities. The vertically integrated operations help us in achieving shorter lead times and greater flexibility to cater to the customers demand.

The symbol “MSOT” is being used by the stock exchange for Masood Textile Mills.