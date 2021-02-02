Board of directors meeting of MCB Bank Limited

Karachi, MCB Bank Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on February 10, 2021 at Lahore. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Annual Accounts for the period ended December 31, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from February 03, 2021 to February 10, 2021.

MCB Bank Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on July 9, 1947. MCB bank was nationalized in 1974 as part of Government of Pakistan’s economic reform movement. It was later privatized to Nishat Group in 1991. The bank has a domestic network of over 1208 branches, 27 Islamic banking branches and over 690 ATMs across Pakistan. It is also recognized and traded on the international markets. The bank has been acknowledged and awarded by Euro money, MMT, Asia Money, SAFA (SAARC), The Asset and The Asian Banker. The ordinary shares of the bank are listed on Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad Stock Exchanges within Pakistan whereas its global depository receipts are traded on the international order book system of the London Stock Exchange. The registered office of the bank is located in Lahore.

The bank is engaged with commercial banking and related services. The entire MCB Group includes MCB Financial Services Limited, MNET Services Private Limited, MCB Trade Services Limited, MCB- Arif Habib Savings and Investments Limited and MCB Leasing Closed Joint Stock Company.

The symbol “MCB” is being used by the stock exchanges for the shares of MCB Bank Limited.