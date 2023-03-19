Board of directors meeting of Packages Limited

Karachi, Packages Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on March 24, 2023 at Lahore. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Annual Accounts for the period ended December 31, 2022.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from March 17, 2023 to March 24, 2023.

Packages Limited is a public limited company incorporated in Pakistan. It is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of packaging materials and tissue products. The Company also holds investments in companies.

The total numbers of shares are 89,379,504. The Earnings per share is 31.55 in 2020 which was 15.06 in 2019. The Profit after Taxation of the Company is 2,819,524,000 in 2020 which was 1,346,303,000 in 2019.