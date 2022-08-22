Board of directors meeting of Pakistan General Insurance Company Limited

Karachi, Pakistan General Insurance Company Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on August 29, 2022 at Lahore. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended June 30, 2022.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from August 23, 2022 to August 29, 2022.

The Pakistan General Insurance Company Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company on July 26, 1947. The Company is engaged in providing general insurance services in spheres of Fire and property damage; Marine, aviation and transport, Motor and Miscellaneous.

The company is quoted its shares on Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited with the total number of shares that are 46,401,450. The Earnings per share of the Company (0.90) in 2020 which was (0.42) in 2019. The Company had a loss of Rs. 42,279,000 in 2020 which was 19,530,000 in 2019.