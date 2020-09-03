Board of directors meeting of Pakistan Paper Products Limited

Karachi, Pakistan Paper Products Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on September 11, 2020 at Karachi. The agenda of the meeting will to Annual the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended June 30, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from September 04, 2020 to September 11, 2020.

Pakistan Paper Products Limited is a company incorporated in Pakistan on July, 1962 as a private limited company. It later converted into public limited company and the foundations are laid under the Companies Ordinance, 1984. The principal activity of the company is production and sale of sensitized papers, pro-labels and exercise books. The shares of the company are quoted on Karachi Stock Exchange of Pakistan. The registered office of the company is situated at Karachi.

The symbol “PPP” is being used by the stock exchange for the shares of Pakistan Paper Products Limited.