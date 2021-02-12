Karachi, Pakistan PVC Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on February 19, 2021 at Islamabad. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended December 31, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from February 19, 2021 to February 28, 2021.

Pakistan PVC Limited is a Chlor-Alkali/PVC Complex, producing PVC Resins and processing these and other thermo-plastic compounds into finished and semi-finished products. The Plant is situated at Shaffiabad , Gharo district Thatta , 66 KM from Karachi. Another production facility for pipes and fittings has been put up at Islamabad Industrial Area.

The symbol “PPVC” is being used by the stock exchanges for the shares of Pakistan PVC Limited.

