Board of directors meeting of Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited

Karachi, Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on October 23, 2020 at Islamabad. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the 3rd Quarterly Accounts for the period ended September 30, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from October 17, 2020 to October 23, 2020.

Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited is a public listed company incorporated in Pakistan on November 18, 1947. The foundations of the company are formed under the Companies Act, 1913 now the Companies Ordinance, 1984. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes. The shares of the company are the Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad stock exchanges of Pakistan. The registered office of the company is situated in Islamabad.

The company is a subsidiary of British American Tobacco Investments Limited, United Kingdom. The ultimate parent company is British American Tobacco Plc. United Kingdom. The business was formed in 1902 with over 300 brands in the portfolio in over more than 180 countries.

The brands which the company has include Dunhill, Benson and Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, Capstan, Gold Flake and Embassy cigarettes.

The symbol “PAKT” is being used by the stock exchange for the shares of Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited.