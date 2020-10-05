Board of directors meeting of Ravi Textile Mills Limited

Karachi, Ravi Textile Mills Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on October 05, 2020 at Lahore. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Annual Accounts for the period ended June 30, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from September 26, 2020 to October 05, 2020.

Ravi Textile Mills limited is a manufacturer and exporter of yarn, fabrics and made-ups operating in Pakistan. Its registered office is located in Lahore. The products of the company include all sorts of grey, bleached, dyed and printed fabrics.

The symbol “RAVT” is being used by the stock exchange for the shares of Ravi Textile Mills Limited.