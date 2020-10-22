Board of directors meeting of Service Industries Limited

Karachi, Service Industries Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on October 29, 2020 at Lahore. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended September 30, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from October 22, 2020 to October 29, 2020.

Service Industries Limited was incorporated as a private limited company on March 20, 1957. The foundations of the company were laid under the Companies Act, 1913 now the Companies Ordinance, 1984. The company was later converted into a public limited company on September 23, 1959. The principal activities of the Company are purchase, manufacture and sale of footwear, tyres and tubes and technical rubber products. The registered office of the company is located in Lahore. The shares of the company are quoted on the Karachi and Lahore Stock Exchanges of Pakistan.

The company is ISO 9001 certified. Besides this the company is a member of Satra. The guidelines of Satra are used for the quality check of the shoes. The company is audited by the European customers for assuring that the compliance standards are followed appropriately. More than 6000 employees are working for the company.

The symbol “SRVI” is being used by the stock exchange for the shares of Service Industries Limited.