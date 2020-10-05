Board of directors meeting of Service Industries Textiles Limited

Karachi, Service Industries Textiles Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on October 06, 2020 at Lahore. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Annual Accounts for the period ended June 30, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from September 28, 2020 to October 06, 2020.

Service Industries Textiles Limited was incorporated in Pakistan in 1962 as a Private Limited Company under the repealed Companies Act 1913, (now the Companies Ordinance, 1984) and was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company in 1970. The Company is listed on Pakistan stock exchange. The principal activity of the Company is manufacturing and sale of yarn made from raw cotton and synthetic fiber. The registered office of the Company is situated at 38 – Empress Road, Lahore.

The symbol “SERT” is being used by the stock exchange for Service Industries Textiles Limited.