Karachi, Shabbir Tiles and Ceramics Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on February 26, 2021 at Karachi. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Half Yearly Accounts for the period ended December 31, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from February 20, 2021 to February 26, 2021.

Shabbir Tiles and Ceramics Limited is a company founded by the House of Habib in 1978 with strategic and technical collaboration of Agrob Anlagenbau GmbH of West Germany. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of tiles and trading of allied building products. The shares of the company are quoted on the Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad Stock Exchanges of Pakistan. It is also a member of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Pakistan Ceramics Manufacturers Association, and Landhi Association of Trade & Industry. The registered office of the company is located at Karachi.

The dealers and distribution network of the company is spread all over Pakistan. The offices are located at Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Islamabad and Peshawar. The company also operates retail outlets all over Pakistan named as The Stile Emporium.

The company is manufacturing Porcelain and Ceramic tiles in different sizes and colors, employing the latest technology. The Quality Management Systems of the company are structured under ISO 9001:2000 from Lloyd Quality Assurance.

The symbol “STCL” is being used by the stock exchanges for the shares of Shabbir Tiles and Ceramics Limited.

