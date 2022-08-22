Board of directors meeting of Shaheen Insurance Company Limited

Karachi, Shaheen Insurance Company Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on August 29, 2022 at Karachi. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended June 30, 2022.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from August 23, 2022 to August 29, 2022.

Shaheen Insurance Company Limited was incorporated in March 1995. It was registered with the Controller of Insurance in November 1995 to carry out non-life insurance business comprising fire, marine, motor, aviation, engineering, transportation, health, etc. On March 14, 2018 the Company has been awarded license to commence Window Takaful Operations

The total number of shares the company has introduced are 60,000,000. The Earnings per share is (0.59) in 2020 which was 1.00 in 2019. The Profit After Taxation is 35,609,000 in 2020 which was 60,000,000 in 2019.