Board of directors meeting of Synthetic Products Enterprises Limited

Karachi, Synthetic Products Enterprises Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on February 23, 2021 at Lahore. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended December 31, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from February 16, 2021 to February 23, 2021.

Synthetic Products Enterprises Limited (SPEL) is a part of SPEL Group which provides one stop shopping to customers for plastic products.

With its three plants, one in Kotlakhpat two in Pandoki, Lahore, it is organized in the product lines of Molds and Dies Manufacturing, Automotive Parts, Food Packaging, Plastic Crates and Off Road Vehicle Parts.

SPEL now has a portfolio of varied products with a large client base. Supplies are made to assemblers and manufacturers of cars, tractors, motor cycles, electronic equipment, road construction equipment etc. We also provide Plastic Packaging for Food, Hair Care, Skin Care and Pharmaceutical products.

The symbol “SPEL” is being used by the stock exchange for the shares of Synthetic Products Enterprises Limited.

