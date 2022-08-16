Board of directors meeting of Tata Textile Mills Limited

Karachi, Tata Textile Mills Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on August 26, 2022 at Karachi. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Annual Accounts for the period ended June 30, 2022.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from August 16, 2022 to August 26, 2022.

Tata Textile Mills Limited is a public limited company incorporated in Pakistan on April 15, 1987. The principal activity of the Company is manufacturing and sale of yarn. The Company is a most modern Spinning Unit consisting of 19,200 Spindles was setup for the manufacturing of Cotton Yarn

The total numbers of shares are 55,993,614. The Earnings per share is (18.98) in 2020 which was 1.89 in 2019. The Profit after taxation is (328,812,000) in 2020 which was 32,810,000 in 2019.