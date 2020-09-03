Board of directors meeting of Thal Limited

Karachi, Thal Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on September 08, 2020 at Karachi. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Annual Accounts for the period ended June 30, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from September 02, 2020 to September 09, 2020.

Thal Limited incorporated in Pakistan on January 31, 1966 as a public company limited under the Companies Ordinance, 1984. It operates under the umbrella of House of Habib Group. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of jute goods, engineering goods, paper sack and laminate sheets. The jute operations of the company are located at Muzaffargarh, engineering operations at Karachi, paper sack operations at Hub and Gadoon and laminate operations are located at Hub. The registered office of the company is located in Karachi. The stocks of the company are quoted on the Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad Stock Exchanges.

The subsidiary companies of Thal Limited include Makro-Habib Pakistan Limited, Pakistan industrial aids private limited and Nobel computer services private limited.

The symbol “THALL” is being used by the stock exchange for the shares of Thal Limited.