Board of directors meeting of The Crescent Textile Mills Limited

Karachi, The Crescent Textile Mills Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on October 28, 2020 at Faisalabad. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended September 30, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from October 21, 2020 to October 28, 2020.

The Crescent Textile Mills Limited is a public limited company incorporated in Pakistan. The foundations of the company are laid under the principals of the Companies Ordinance, 1984. The company is engaged in the business of textile manufacturing comprising of Made ups, processed fabrics, Greige Fabric and Yarn. These products are made from raw cotton and synthetic fibers. The company also operates a cold storage and a power generation house. The stocks of the company are quoted on the Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad Stock Exchanges of Pakistan. The resistered office of the company is located in Lahore.

The symbol “CRTM” is being used by the stock exchanges for the shares of the Crescent Textile Mills Limited.