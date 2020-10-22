Board of directors meeting of Treet Corporation Limited

Karachi, Treet Corporation Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on October 27, 2020 at Lahore. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended September 30, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from October 21, 2020 to October 27, 2020.

Treet Corporation Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on January 22, 1977 as a Public Limited Company. The foundations of the company are laid under the Companies Ordinance, 1984. The principal activity of the company is manufacturing and sale of razors and razor blades along with sale of soaps. The stocks of the company are quoted on the Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad Stock Exchange of Pakistan. The registered office of the company is located at Lahore.

The subsidiary companies of Treet Corporation Limited are Global Econo Private Limited, First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba, TCL Labor-Hire Private Limited, Treet Services Private Limited and Treet Power Limited. The company has received ISO 9001: 2000 certification in 1997. The company is also recognized as one of the first ten recipients of the certificate in Pakistan.

The symbol “TREET” is being used by the stock exchanges for the shares of Treet Corporation Limited.