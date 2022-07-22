Board of directors meeting Rescheduled of Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited

Karachi, Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on July 25, 2022 at Karachi, The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts and other agenda for declaration of any entitlement has been rescheduled on July 25, 2022.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from July 19, 2022 to July 25, 2022.

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited is a public limited company incorporated in Pakistan. The foundation of the company is laid under the Companies Ordinance, 1984. The principal objective of the company is manufacturing, purchasing and marketing of fertilizers. The company commenced its commercial production effective January 1, 2000. The company is a subsidiary of Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited with shareholding of 50.88%. The stocks of the company are quoted on the Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad stock exchanges in Pakistan. The registered office of the company is situated at Rawalpindi.

The plant is a Granular Urea and Di-Ammonium Phosphate fertilizers manufacturing complex, built at a cost of US$ 468 Million and located in Eastern Zone of Bin Qasim, Karachi, with Head Office at Rawalpindi. The plant is ISO certified with memberships of industry association and trade bodies i.e. Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and International Fertilizer Association.

The symbol “FFBL” is being used by the stock exchanges for the shares of Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited.