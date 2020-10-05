Board of directors meeting Rescheduled of Gharibwal Cement Limited

Karachi, Gharibwal Cement Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on October 05, 2020 at Lahore. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Annual Accounts for the period ended June 30, 2020 for declaration of any entitlement has been rescheduled on October 05, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from September 26, 2020 to October 05, 2020.

Gharibwal Cement Limited is a company incorporated in Pakistan in December 29, 1960 as a public limited company. The foundations of the company are laid under the Companies Ordinance, 1984. The principal activities of the company are production and sale of Cement. The shares of the company are quoted on Karachi and Lahore Stock Exchanges of Pakistan. The registered office of the company is situated at Lahore.

The symbol “GWLC” is being used by the stock exchange for the shares of Gharibwal Cement Limited.