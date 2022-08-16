Board of directors meeting Rescheduled of Samba Bank Limited

Karachi, Samba Bank Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on August 22, 2022 at Karachi. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended June 30, 2022 for declaration of any entitlement has been rescheduled on August 22, 2022.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from August 16, 2022 to August 22, 2022.

Samba Bank Limited is a banking company incorporated in Pakistan and is engaged in commercial banking and related services. The Bank is listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited. The Bank is a subsidiary of SAMBA Financial Group of Saudi Arabia.

The total numbers of shares of the Bank are quoted as 1,008,238,648. The Earnings per shares of the Bank is 1.00 in 2020 which was 0.68 in 2019. The Profit after Taxation is 1,011,669,000 in 2020 which was 686,458,000 in 2019.