Board of Revenue Punjab hosts ceremony in Honour of Best Performing Field Officers at Civil Secretariat

August 12, 2020

Lahore, August 12, 2020 (PPI-OT): A ceremony was organized by Board of Revenue Punjab at civil secretariat Lahore to appreciate the hard working field officers who shown good performance in collection of government revenues in their areas. Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar distributed certificates among nine deputy commissioners, 21 additional deputy commissioners (revenue) and 38 assistant commissioners. Addressing the ceremony, SMBR Babar Tarar expressed the satisfaction that BoR has collected Rs.67331 million taxes in 36 districts of the province and added that this is 104 per cent more than fixed target of Rs. 65000 million for the fiscal year 2019-20.

He congratulated the best performing officers and hoped that they will continue to work hard for the larger good of the public. He appreciated that field staff has also shown good performance in corona and locust attack. The SMBR disclosed that establishment of provincial revenue authority is being contemplated to arrange latest training for the revenue staff. Similarly, latest technology will also be employed to improve the capacity of the revenue officials, he added.

A judicious system of reward and punishment helps in improving the organizational efficiency while dedicated, hard working and honest officials is the true asset of the department, he concluded. Member Board of Revenue Muhammad Shoaib Warraich, Secretary Taxes Faisal Farid, DS Recovery Muhammad Rafiq and others attended the ceremony.

