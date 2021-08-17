Boarding schools in dists being established: Shahwani

QUETTA: Spokesperson for provincial government, Liaquat Shahwani, has said that sufficient amount of funds had been reflected in the budget for the current fiscal year to provide educational facilities to the students of far-flung areas of the province.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Shahwani said that boarding schools in all the districts of Balochistan were being established. He added that it was the vision of Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan, to remove educational backwardness of the province, adding that Jam Kamal Khan had attached priority to promote education in the province.

He said that annual grant of all universities in the province and higher educational institutions had been increased, adding that besides providing laptops to the talented students of the province, the process of awarding scholarships to the students purely on merit was in progress.