Body found to probe deaths of zoo animals

July 30, 2020

Islamabad:A high-powered investigation committee has been set up by the Ministry of Climate Change to probe the death of animals of Islamabad Margazar Zoo, according to a press release issued here on Thursday.

The inquiry committee, to be chaired by the Additional Secretary of the Climate Change Ministry Joudat Ayaz, will look into the causes of the recent deaths of the Zoo animals, including lions, ostrich birds and other animals, if any, said Muhammad Saleem, the ministry’s media focal person and deputy director.

The Islamabad High Court had assigned the responsibility to the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board to ensure safe and harmless shifting of the Zoo animals to the wildlife sanctuaries.

But, it has been brought into notice of the Ministry that deaths have occurred due to bad management regarding the shifting of the Zoo animals and poor feeding arrangements about which the Ministry is seriously concerned, terming it intolerable and inhumane, the Ministry official said “However, the probe body has been tasked to fix the responsibility for deaths of the animals and propose disciplinary actions to be taken against those found responsible for the deaths,” the media focal person said.

Related Posts