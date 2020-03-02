Body of late Olympian boxer, Usmanullah Khan has been repatriated to Pakistan for burial in his hometown

March 2, 2020

Islamabad, March 02, 2020 (PPI-OT): The body of late Olympian boxer, Mr. Usmanullah Khan, has been repatriated to Pakistan for burial in his hometown. The late legendary boxer lost his fight against brain tumour and expired in Toronto, says a press release received from Ottawa here today. On hearing the news of his sad demise in Toronto, the High Commissioner Raza Bashir Tarar, on the desire of the bereaving family, instructed for expeditious completion of legal formalities to repatriate the mortal remains to Pakistan.

The Consulate General of Pakistan, Toronto coordinated with the concerned Ontario Government departments, local funeral home, and PIA for the completion of formalities and meeting legal requirements for transportation of the national hero’s body to Lahore. Earlier in Toronto, a large number of community members, along with the Consul General and some of his family members, participated in funeral prayers of the Late Usmanullah Khan.

For more information, contact:

Principal Information Officer,

Press Information Department (PID)

Tel: +92-51-9252323, +92-51-9252324

Fax: +92-51-9252325, +92-51-9252326

Email: piopid@gmail.com

Website: www.pid.gov.pk

Related Posts