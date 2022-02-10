BOI receives great response from the business fraternity at its third e-kachehry

Islamabad, February 10, 2022 (PPI-OT):Investment Facilitation Wing of the Board of Investment (BOI) hosted e-kachehry chaired by Secretary BOI Ms. Fareena Mazhar. Various investors and members of the business community reached out to BOI with their queries and suggestions. They termed e-kachehry a positive initiative of BOI and appreciated the BOI team for timely resolution of complaints and facilitating investors in every possible way.

Current and potential investors came forward with a host of queries ranging from branch and liaison office, tax exemption, company registrations, issuance of business visas etc. Some of them also inquired about possibilities of joint ventures in the IT sector.

A representative of Islamic Chamber of Commerce shared that OIC member countries should be tapped as they are potential investors for Pakistan. The Secretary agreed and asked him to share project specific proposals with BOI whilst assuring him of maximum support from BOI in this regard. A few overseas investors shared that they were looking forward to invest in Special Economic Zones (SEZs), meat processing, livestock, tourism and hospitality sector of Pakistan.

Ms. Fareena briefed the investors about incentives offered to investors in SEZs and in Export Processing Zones (EPZs) and encouraged them to explore the business opportunities. She also informed them about the Global Investment Summit that is being organized by BOI end of March and invited them to participate. Secretary and BOI Officers promptly addressed majority of queries raised during the session.

As for issues pertaining to other departments, Ms. Fareena assured of their immediate communication to the concerned and devising a follow up mechanism for efficient resolution. The session continued for two hours and was a successful feat in regards to public outreach. Speaking to the relevant audiences via zoom and telephone, Ms. Fareena encouraged investors to share their project proposals and observations with the Board of Investment (BOI) for further coordination on matters of importance.

Additional Secretary Khasee-ur-Rehman, Director General Suriya Jamal and several other officers of BOI were also part of the Kachehry while regional BOI offices participated in the session virtually. The activity focused on strengthening of public trust and bolstering ties between government’s machinery and investors.

