Karachi, Bolan Castings Limited has scheduled a Board of Directors meeting on August 29, 2023, in Karachi. The meeting's primary agenda is to discuss and consider the Annual Accounts for the period ending June 30, 2023, with the intent to determine any entitlements that may arise from the financial results.

In accordance with the provisions of Clause 5.6.l(d) of the PSX Regulations, the company has also announced a "Closed Period" from August 23, 2023, to August 29, 2023. During this closed period, no Director, CEO, or Executive of Bolan Castings Limited will be allowed to engage in any form of direct or indirect dealings involving the company's shares.

The upcoming Board meeting and the subsequent announcement of the Annual Accounts reflect Bolan Castings Limited's commitment to transparent and accurate financial reporting. By adhering to regulatory requirements and ensuring a closed period for key individuals, the company aims to uphold the highest standards of corporate governance and maintain the trust of its shareholders and stakeholders.

The post Bolan Castings Announces Board Meeting for Annual Accounts and Closed Period appeared first on Pakistan Company News.