Bolan Hospital facing acute medicines shortage

QUETTA: Dr Ahmed Abbas, President, Young Doctor Association (YDA), said Tuesday that Bolan Medical Complex Hospital Quetta is facing acute medicines shortage while in the market, they are being sold in black.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that billions of rupees were being allocated to Bolan Medical Complex Hospital Quetta annually to provide healthcare facilities to the patients, but in the hospital, even a syringe could not be found and attendants of the patients were compelled to purchase medicines from the market.

He said a large number of HIV patients were coming to medicine ward of BMC Hospital Quetta. He added that used equipments were being used after renewal, adding that the pathetic condition of BMC Hospital had been brought into the notice of Medical Superintendent Bolan Medical Complex Hospital Quetta, but MS and other authorities had kept a discreet silence.