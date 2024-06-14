A train going to Shikarpur from Karachi narrowly escaped a major accident when its four bogies derailed near Habibkot Railway Station near Shikarpur on Saturday.
According to Pakistan Railways administration, the passengers of Bolan Mail train remained completely safe when its four bogies derailed amid low speed.
The relief teams could not reach the spot tinely due to which passengers faced severe problems in scorching heat. However, the residents of the area kept giving cold water to the passengers.