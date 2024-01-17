Bomb blast rocks Quetta; eight injured

QUETTA: Eight persons, including three children, sustained injuries when a bomb exploded in a garbage dump at Zarghoon Road near Sajid Hospital area in the provincial capital on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, the bomb exploded in a garbage dump near Sajid Hospital at Zarghoon Road area of Quetta, resuntantly, five persons, including three children, sustained injuries.

On information, security forces and staff reached the site, cordoned off the area and shifted injured of the blast to Sandeman Provincial Hospital Quetta for treatment. The bomb disposal squad wa determining nature of the blast. Further investigation was underway.