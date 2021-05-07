Bombardier Announces the Election of its Board of Directors

MONTRÉAL, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier announces that all candidates in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 26, 2021, were elected as directors of Bombardier Inc. during its annual meeting of shareholders held virtually earlier today. Detailed results of the ballot for the election of directors are below.
Election of Directors
Following a vote, each of the following 12 candidates proposed by management was elected a director of Bombardier:
|Candidates
|Votes for
|% for
|Abstentions
|% of abstentions
|Pierre Beaudoin
|2,955,547,338
|98.59%
|42,310,815
|1.41%
|Joanne Bissonnette
|2,964,372,425
|98.88%
|33,485,719
|1.12%
|Charles Bombardier
|2,961,126,989
|98.77%
|36,731,164
|1.23%
|Diane Fontaine
|2,964,113,432
|98.87%
|33,744,711
|1.13%
|Diane Giard
|2,940,900,573
|98.10%
|56,957,570
|1.90%
|Anthony R. Graham
|2,941,707,630
|98.13%
|56,150,513
|1.87%
|August W. Henningsen
|2,975,687,105
|99.26%
|22,171,038
|0.74%
|Melinda Rogers-Hixon
|2,988,318,594
|99.68%
|9,539,559
|0.32%
|Éric Martel
|2,971,380,638
|99.12%
|26,477,505
|0.88%
|Douglas R. Oberhelman
|2,929,308,153
|97.71%
|68,550,000
|2.29%
|Eric Sprunk
|2,988,388,222
|99.68%
|9,469,931
|0.32%
|Antony N. Tyler
|2,935,873,967
|97.93%
|61,984,176
|2.07%
For Information
|Francis Richer de La Flèche
Vice President, Financial Planning
and Investor Relations
Bombardier
+514 855 5001 x13228
|Anna Cristofaro
Manager
Communications
Bombardier
+514 855 8678