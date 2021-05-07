Bombardier Announces the Election of its Board of Directors

MONTRÉAL, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier announces that all candidates in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 26, 2021, were elected as directors of Bombardier Inc. during its annual meeting of shareholders held virtually earlier today. Detailed results of the ballot for the election of directors are below.

Election of Directors

Following a vote, each of the following 12 candidates proposed by management was elected a director of Bombardier:

Candidates Votes for % for Abstentions % of abstentions Pierre Beaudoin 2,955,547,338 98.59% 42,310,815 1.41% Joanne Bissonnette 2,964,372,425 98.88% 33,485,719 1.12% Charles Bombardier 2,961,126,989 98.77% 36,731,164 1.23% Diane Fontaine 2,964,113,432 98.87% 33,744,711 1.13% Diane Giard 2,940,900,573 98.10% 56,957,570 1.90% Anthony R. Graham 2,941,707,630 98.13% 56,150,513 1.87% August W. Henningsen 2,975,687,105 99.26% 22,171,038 0.74% Melinda Rogers-Hixon 2,988,318,594 99.68% 9,539,559 0.32% Éric Martel 2,971,380,638 99.12% 26,477,505 0.88% Douglas R. Oberhelman 2,929,308,153 97.71% 68,550,000 2.29% Eric Sprunk 2,988,388,222 99.68% 9,469,931 0.32% Antony N. Tyler 2,935,873,967 97.93% 61,984,176 2.07%

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of approximately 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

News and information is available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier is a registered trademark of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For Information