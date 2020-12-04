Bombardier Appoints Annie Torkia Lagacé Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

MONTREAL, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) announced today the appointment of Annie Torkia Lagacé as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, effective immediately. Annie will report to Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc., replacing Steeve Robitaille who will remain with the Company in the role of Senior Vice President, Strategic Projects through the completion of the sale of Bombardier Transportation to Alstom, and will ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities to Annie.

“We are thrilled to welcome Annie to the Bombardier leadership team,” said Éric Martel. “She is a proven leader with extensive experience in corporate governance, compliance, securities law, and supporting complex financial and strategic transactions. Annie’s deep legal expertise and business acumen make her an excellent addition to our company.”

Annie brings more than 20 years of experience in the fields of corporate and commercial law, most recently serving as an Executive Vice President of Stornoway Diamonds, where she led various functions, including legal, corporate development, finance and asset protection. Prior to joining Stornoway Diamonds, she was Senior Legal Counsel for the Eastern Canadian Iron Ore division of Cliffs Natural Resources. Previously, Annie practiced law for over 12 years in the Business Law Groups of Stikeman Elliott and Blake, Cassels and Graydon, including four years at Blake’s Beijing office. She holds a Law degree from the University of Ottawa, an Executive MBA from the Kellogg-Schulich program and is a member of the Québec Bar Association.

“Annie will be a tremendous addition to the Bombardier executive team. Her vast experience, energy and judgment will serve us well as we complete our strategic repositioning and focus on achieving the full potential of our industry leading business aviation franchise,” Martel added.

“As we welcome Annie to our company, I also want to thank and recognize Steeve for his many contributions to Bombardier, including the critical role he played in our strategic repositioning. Steeve spearheaded the successful negotiations leading to the sale of Bombardier Transportation to Alstom, the Aerostructures business sale to Spirit AeroSystems and the regional aircraft business sale to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Notably, all of this was accomplished during one of the most challenging periods for the transportation industry. With the strategic repositioning close to completion, Steeve has chosen to purse new challenges outside the company and we wish him the very best in all his future endeavors.”

