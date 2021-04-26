Bombardier to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 6, 2021

MONTREAL, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 on May 6, 2021. On the same day, Bombardier will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Meeting”) in a virtual format due to the ongoing public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quarterly Conference Call

On May 6, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, Bombardier will hold a webcast/conference call intended for investors and financial analysts to review the company’s financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

A live webcast of the call and relevant financial charts will be available at https://ir.bombardier.com.

Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and subsequent question-and-answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:

In English: 514-392-1587, passcode: 9860635 # or

1-877-395-0279, passcode: 9860635 # (toll-free in North America)

+800 422 8835, passcode: 9860635 # (outside North America) In French:

(with translation) 514-861-1381, passcode: 6475465 # or

1-877-695-6175, passcode: 6475465 # (toll-free in North America)

+800 422 8835, passcode: 6475465 # (outside North America)

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

On May 6, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. EDT, Bombardier welcomes all registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders who wish to participate in the online Meeting to do so by joining the live webcast available at https://web.lumiagm.com/ 482957377. Only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be allowed to vote and intervene during the live Meeting. Unregistered shareholders, guests and media will be able to watch online via the live webcast available at the same link.

Instructions on how to vote and participate in the online Meeting, including submitting questions to management and to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bombardier, will be available on the Corporation’s website here and on the online Meeting platform. Bombardier encourages shareholders to vote and submit their proxies prior to the Meeting.

The live webcast and relevant charts for both the Annual Meeting of Shareholders and the conference call will be available at https://ir.bombardier.com. The replay of the Meeting and the call will be posted on Bombardier’s website shortly after the end of the webcast.

