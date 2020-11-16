Boy dies in road mishap in Quetta

QUETTA:A 12-year-old child was killed after being hit by a wagon near Sona Khan area of the provincial capital on Monday.

According to rescue sources, the deceased, identified as Sanaullah, son of Amanullah, 12, caste Pirkani, resident of Qadri Pump, was shifted to Sheikh Zaid Hospital, Quetta and later handed over to heirs after fulfilling necessary medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Khoso (BCS/BS-18), Deputy Secretary, Urban Planning and Development Department has been transferred and posted as Director, Operations, Balochistan Levies Force at Directorate General, Balochistan Levies Force (BLF) against an existing vacancy while Ejaz Ahmed (BCS/BS-18), awaiting posting in SandGAD, has been posted as Deputy Secretary, Urban Planning and Development Department vice Abdullah Khoso, says a notification issued by Services and General Administration Department, Government of Balochistan here on Monday.