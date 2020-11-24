BPSGA rejects closure of educational institutions in Balochistan

QUETTA:Balochistan Private School Grand Alliance has categorically rejected the closure of educational institutions and announced to continue academic activities till December 15.

Addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club here on Tuesday, Nazar Bareach, spokesman of Balochistan Private School Grand Alliance said that it was not known as to why educational institutions were being closed when permission had been granted to business centres and shops for continuing their activities. He said that educational institutions of winter zone areas of the province would remain open till December 15.

CONSPIRACEY: Leader of Jhalawan Awami Panel, Mir Shafiq Mengal said that Balochistan is the strongest fort of Pakistan. Addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club here on Tuesday with others, he said that India and its secret agency Raw is hatching conspiracies to destabilize Pakistan, but patriotic Pakistanis will foil the nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan is passing through a crucial stage and at this crucial juncture Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) ought to have extended assistance to law enforcement agencies rather than creating problems. He said that martyrs of Balochistan rendered sacrifices for the country and nation.

MS TRANSFERRED: Dr Saleem Akhtar Abro (CMO/BS-19), Medical Superintendent, Bolan Medical Complex Hospital, Quetta has been transferred and directed to report to Health Department, says a notification issued by the Health Department, Government of Balochistan today.