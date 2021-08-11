Breastfeeding awareness session held at Orakzai

PESHAWAR: District Health Office (DHO) Orakzai tribal district Wednesday organized an awareness session and activities on topic “Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility” aiming to protect, promote and support infant and young child feeding.

The session held at DHO office was attended by District Health Officer Dr Adnan, Coordinator Dr Konain, a lady doctor, health workers and large numbers of area’s women. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Adnan said that the infants who were breast-fed for two years would live a healthy life. He urged participants to ensure two years breastfeeding for their new born. He said breastfeeding a newborn for first six month would save children from various diseases and mothers from breast cancer.

Dr Adnan said that the current month was being observed as Global Breastfeeding month and District Health Office would also observe the event by creating awareness about benefits of breastfeeding among tribal women of the district Orakzai. He said in this connection awareness walk would also be arranged to spread the message around the district. Later, the participants of the session staged a rally in connection with Global breastfeeding from DHO office main G.T Road.