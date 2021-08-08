Bridge to cross Malir River to be built soon: CM aide

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi, Sindh government Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab Sunday said that the provincial government was constructing a development project in Malir district which would provide the best facility to the citizens as it would be linked with M9.

He expressed these views while reviewing the ongoing development works in Malir district. Wahab said that the length of the road being constructed under this project was 8.8 km. In this project, a bridge will also be constructed which will cross Malir river.

After the completion of the project, the journey to Malir District, Malir Cantt, Airport and Shara Faisal would be much easier, he said, adding that the project would be completed in one and a half to two months. Wahab said that the project aimed to carry forward the spirit that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had to serve Karachi. He says Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s mission is to provide relief to the people and we will carry forward this mission successfully in any case.

The administrator said that construction projects were underway in different areas of Karachi under the Sindh government and some of them were being supervised by him. “Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is leading the entire team. After the completion of these development projects, the citizens will see significant change in Karachi,” Wahab hoped.

He said that every effort would be made to improve the local body services and better local government facilities would be provided to the citizens. He said that concrete steps were being taken to solve the four major problems of the city including water, sewerage, sanitation and transport.

The administrator Karachi said that it was his responsibility to serve the city and uplift the city with parks, playgrounds, roads, street lights and other facilities. “I have asked the various departments of KMC to submit their own plans for the next 30 days so that steps can be taken to take whatever better steps can be taken in the short term,” he said. He said that the problems of Malir district would be solved so that the residents of this district would also get the facilities that other districts of Karachi have.